Behrens, William L. March 15, 1921 - April 13, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Pixie. Survived by two children, Robert L. Behrens (Jo) and Carol Bell (Orlyn); grandchildren: John W. Behrens (Athene), Jess J. Behrens, Michael Rausch, M.D. and Lisa Rausch; and six great-grandchildren. GRAVESIDE SERVICE in Grand Island at a later date. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

