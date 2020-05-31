Behrens, John W.

Behrens, John W. May 2, 1948 - May 27, 2020 John W. Behrens died peacefully on May 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudolph Behrens and Josephine Bradbury; and son, Michael R. Behrens. Survived by his wife, Kristine K. Behrens; daughter, Jennifer L. Baskett (Jason); son, Jeffrey S. Behrens (Caitlin); daughter-in-law, Julie Behrens; brother, Ralph W. Behrens (Beverly); and grandchildren: Halley Baskett, and Brian, Elijah and Everett Behrens. PRIVATE SERVICES: Tuesday, June 2nd at 2pm at the West Center Chapel. To view a live broadcast of the Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "view livecast" button. Memorials to Heartland Hope Mission, 2021 "U" St., Omaha 68104; or to Presbyterian Church of the Cross in Omaha. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of John Behrens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

