Behrens, Donald G. Age 87 Fremont, NE. Died on Friday, October 11, 2019. He was born on January 25, 1932 in Hay Springs, NE to Joseph and Ruby (Olsen) Behrens. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Monday, October 14, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. VISITATION: from 2-5pm Sunday at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com MOSER MEMORIAL CHAPEL 2170 N Somers Ave. Fremont, NE 402-721-4490

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.