Behney, Carolyn Louise September 27, 1971 - September 3, 2019 Carolyn graduated from Gretna High School in 1990. She earned a Bachelor of Science In Nursing and Chemistry from College of Saint Mary. She worked as a Registered Nurse for CHI and Nebraska Medicine. Preceded in death by grandparents George and Hariet Behney, Lillian and Roy Lutz; father, George Behney; brother Scott Behney. Survived by her children: Skylar Behney, Teri Anna and George Zanker; mother, Donna (Lutz) Behney; sisters, RaeLyn Barkley and LeAnne Young; brothers, Jeff Behney and George Behney; uncle, Jerry Lutz; and other family. VISITATION: Thursday, September 5, 4-6pm at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Gretna, NE. FUNERAL to follow at 6pm. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials for the children's school expenses.

