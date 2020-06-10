Behn, Marjorie A. "Marj" October 20, 1925 - June 8, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Donald. Survived by daughter, Candi (Brad) Coe; granddaughter, Melissa Coe (Victoria Wagner); great-grandsons, Thomas and Lincoln. CELEBRATION OF MARJ'S LIFE: Friday, June 12, 2020, at 11am, with visitation one hour prior to the service, all at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel). Private burial at Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 113 N. 18 St., Omaha, NE 68102. To live stream the service and for more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

