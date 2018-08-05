Jun 16, 1946 - Jul 31, 2018
Age 72. Preceded in death by parents, Alfred and Reva Behm. Survived by children, William (Debora) Behm, Jennifer House, Amy (Cory) Guyer, Olivia Behm; grandchildren, Kelsie Behm, Madeline Guyer, Reid Guyer; great grandchild, Phoenix Rodriguez; aunt, Daniene (Mervin) Bangert; siblings, Gregory (Bonnie) Behm, Danilee (Gerald) Schettler, Norris Behm; many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
FUNERAL SERVICE will be held August 11, at 10:30am at St. John's Lutheran Church, Howard, SD. Interment in St. John's Cemetery, with luncheon to follow.
For those wishing to donate to a memorial on Byron's behalf, family has suggested St. John's Lutheran Church or its Cemetery. Checks can be mailed to St. John's at P.O. Box 607, Howard, SD, 57349. Please write Behm Memorial on check's memo line and specify your choice of donation to Church or Cemetery.
Thank you.
