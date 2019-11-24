Behm, Bernice June

Behm, Bernice June Age 86 Council Bluffs, IA. Passed away on November 22, 2019 at Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha. Bernice was born on June 14, 1933 in Loveland, IA to the late Clarence and Christina (Franksen) Wells, and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. She was united in marriage to Robert E. Behm on May 27, 1952 and to this union daughters, Dennise, Deanna and Cheryl were born. Bernice worked in the bookkeeping department at Beno's Department Store and belonged to the Thomas Jefferson Bunco Group for over 50 years. She was preceded in death by her daughter Dennise Bridges; parents, Clarence and Christina Wells; brothers, Chuck, Kenny, Clifford and Tom Wells; and sisters, Helen Bolton, Betty Britten and JoAnne Murphy. Bernice is survived by daughters, Deanna Dugan and husband Dick of Omaha, and Cheryl Christiansen of Council Bluffs; grandchildren: Veronica and Jamison Bridges, Rosalie and Jerome Christiansen, and Alexandra and Joseph Dugan; 7 great-grandchildren; son-in-law James Bridges of Coimcil Bluffs; and many nieces, nephews and their spouses and friends. VISITATION with family Tuesday 10-11am, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am, all at Funeral Home. Luncheon will follow the Funeral in Cutler-O'Neill Community Room. In lieu of flowers, family has suggested memorials to VNA, or Josie Harper Hospice House. Private Family Inurnment in Ridgewood Cemetery. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel 545 Willow Ave. Council Bluffs, IA | (712) 322-7779

