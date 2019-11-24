Behm, Bernice June Age 86 Council Bluffs, IA. Passed away on November 22, 2019 at Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha. Bernice was born on June 14, 1933 in Loveland, IA to the late Clarence and Christina (Franksen) Wells, and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. She was united in marriage to Robert E. Behm on May 27, 1952 and to this union daughters, Dennise, Deanna and Cheryl were born. Bernice worked in the bookkeeping department at Beno's Department Store and belonged to the Thomas Jefferson Bunco Group for over 50 years. She was preceded in death by her daughter Dennise Bridges; parents, Clarence and Christina Wells; brothers, Chuck, Kenny, Clifford and Tom Wells; and sisters, Helen Bolton, Betty Britten and JoAnne Murphy. Bernice is survived by daughters, Deanna Dugan and husband Dick of Omaha, and Cheryl Christiansen of Council Bluffs; grandchildren: Veronica and Jamison Bridges, Rosalie and Jerome Christiansen, and Alexandra and Joseph Dugan; 7 great-grandchildren; son-in-law James Bridges of Coimcil Bluffs; and many nieces, nephews and their spouses and friends. VISITATION with family Tuesday 10-11am, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am, all at Funeral Home. Luncheon will follow the Funeral in Cutler-O'Neill Community Room. In lieu of flowers, family has suggested memorials to VNA, or Josie Harper Hospice House. Private Family Inurnment in Ridgewood Cemetery. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel 545 Willow Ave. Council Bluffs, IA | (712) 322-7779
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.