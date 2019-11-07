Behan, Richard Wayne February 26, 1949 - November 4, 2019 Survived by wife, Sharla; seven children: Christopher (Valery), Catherine (Christian Johnson), David (Stephanie), Sarah Fox (Christian), Charlie (Ashley), Paul (Katy) and Claire Freestone (Adam); 26 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and three sisters, Marlene Therrien, Barbara Stringham and Diane Coop. He was preceded in death by his parents. VISITATION: Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 10-11am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 17606 Spaulding St, Omaha, NE. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 11am, also at church, with a funeral luncheon to follow the service. Memorials to St. Croix Hospice. To leave a condolence, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

