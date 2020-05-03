Beeson, Suzanne Age 49 Clarkson, NE. Died on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at her home in Clarkson. Suzie was born on August 30, 1970 in Blair, NE to Lynn and Ginger (Doose) Edgell. She grew up in Blair and graduated from Blair High School in 1989. Suzie's passion for sports and competition was a huge part of her life, and was a contributor to her tenacity in her 12 yearlong battle with breast cancer. Suzie was blessed with a wonderful marriage to Robert Beeson on June 1, 2002, where she gained four wonderful step-children: Catie (Ryan) Ganzel of Fremont, Ellie (Sean) Johnson of Omaha, Alex Beeson of Omaha, and Joe Beeson of Fremont. Suzie and Bob were also blessed with two boys of their own, Mitchel and Andrew. Suzie was a wonderful grandmother to her four grandchildren: Charlotte, Kellen, Holden, and Cecilia. Following all of the kids became her full time passion, from musicals to sports (including coaching them) to speech and everything in between, being their biggest supporter. During her more than two decades in education, Suzie taught at Norfolk, Elkhorn, and finally in Clarkson, where they made their home for the last 20 years. Suzie had a passion for vacation planning, with the National Parks being a frequent destination. Suzie in fact completed an 11 mile hike in Glacier National Park in 2019, while she battled stage 4 cancer. She was an inspiration to so many people, exemplifying the essence of being BEESON STRONG in all aspects of her remarkable life. Besides Bob, her children, and grandchildren, Suzie is survived by her mother, Ginger Edgell of Blair; her brother Scott and his wife Angela Edgell and their daughters, also of Blair; and a half-sister, Shari Walker of Colorado Springs, CO. She was preceded in death by her father Lynn Edgell. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, there will be an immediate Family Only Religious Service for Suzie with a Celebration of Life Gathering open to all to be determined as circumstances allow. Condolences may be sent to www.millersfh.com MILLER FUNERAL HOME 323 Maple Clarkson, NE 402-892-3434

