Beery, Maribel S. 1933 - 2019 Age 86, Omaha, passed away December 2, 2019 in Louisville, NE. Survived by children Michael Beery; Patricia (Jim) Harvat and Julia (John) Hobbs. FUNERAL Thursday, December 5, 2019, 11am, at Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah. VISITATION - one hour prior to service. BURIAL Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah. Memorials to the Lighthouse Baptist Church - Bellevue.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.