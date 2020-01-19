Beekley, Donna M. (Soukup)

Beekley, Donna M. (Soukup) October 19, 1928 - January 13, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Kenneth; sister, Gloria Maynard; brother, Vernon Soukup. Survived by children: Kevin (Darilyn) Beekley, Jeffrey (Lupe) Beekley, Michelle (David) Petrik; brother, Stephen Soukup; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Gathering of Family and Friends: Monday, January 20, 2020, from 5-7pm, with a Prayer Service at 6pm. A time of fellowship will follow in the gathering room. Private burial will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Nebraska Chapter of the Alzheimer's Assoc. Visit www.bramanmortuary.com for more details. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

