Beebe, Prentise Jr. July 15, 1927 - April 4, 2020 Livestreamed Funeral Service Thursday, April 9, at 11am. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. Webcast and full details are available through Prentise's obituary at www.bethanyfuneralhome.com. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100

