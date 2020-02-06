Beebe, Marie A. (Gentleman) August 28, 1923 - February 4, 2020 Age 96, of Elkhorn, formerly of North Platte. Born August 28, 1923, to John and Elizabeth (Schueth) Gentleman and grew up in Silver Creek, served in the US Navy during WWII, then married Ward E. Beebe on April 9, 1948. They lived most of their life in North Platte. She is survived by sons, Lynn Beebe and Brian (Susan) Beebe, of Omaha; sisters-in-law, Naomi Kirkland and Wilma Beebe; and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ward; parents; three brothers, Charles (Margaret), James (Kate Knopick), and Edward (Rachel) Gentleman; and daughter-in-law, Lynne Ellen Beebe. VISITATION with family: Sunday, Feb. 9, 3-6pm, at Heafey West Center Chapel in Omaha and Monday in North Platte from 10am to 7pm, with family greeting friends from 4-7pm at Odean Colonial Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, Feb. 11, 10am, at Odean Colonial Chapel. Burial with military honors will follow in Fort McPherson National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to Goodfellows Shoe Fund or Habitat for Humanity, both in North Platte. Online condolences at odeanchapel.com. Odean Colonial Chapel 302 South Sycamore, North Platte NE 69101 | (308) 532-1450
