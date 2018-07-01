Bednar, Diane Age 72 Formerly of Waterloo, NE. Survived by husband, Robert; sons, Jamie (Tracy) of Waterloo, and Jody of Richfield, MN; daughters, Jill Leise of Mead, and Jessica Casper and significant other Bobbi Fiscus of Valley; sons, Taylor (Megan) of Elkhorn, and Tanner of Omaha; and 6 grandchildren. VISITATION: Monday 4-7pm at St. John's Catholic Church in Valley, with 7pm WAKE SERVICE. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday 10:30am at St. John's Catholic Church. Intermen: Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to Waterloo Fire and Rescue. Condolences to: reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple 402-289-2222

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.