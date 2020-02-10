Beckley, Joyce A. August 16, 1966 - February 8, 2020 Preceded in death by mother, Joyce Ann Browder; and sister, Deborah Browder. Survived by father, Carliss E. Browder; brother, Charles R. Browder (Wanda); boy friend, Frank Ciconte; sister-in-law, Patty Jarrard; other relatives and friends. VISITATION will be Tuesday 12Noon-1pm, with 1pm FUNERAL SERVICE all at West Center Chapel. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

