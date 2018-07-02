Becker, Nancy A. Age 70 Omaha. Survived by husband Ron; daughter and son-in-law, Traci and Steve Hanel of Omaha; son and daughter-in-law, Chad and Tanya of Omaha; 7 grandchildren; 1 great granddaughter; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Connie and Garry Moore, and Terri and Dale Thunker all of Yankton, SD. VISITATION: Monday 5-7pm at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elkhorn, with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday 11am at St Patrick's Catholic Church. Inurnment: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to the Church. Condolences to: reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple 402-289-2222

