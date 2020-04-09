Becker, Kaye Lynne (Greenfield) September 23, 1938 - April 6, 2020 Kaye was born in Omaha, Nebraska to Harold and Sadie (George) Greenfield. She graduated from North High School in 1956. Kaye married James (Jim) Becker February 13, 1960 they were able to celebrate 60 wonderful years together! She loved nothing more than "Loving and having her family home and feeding every wild animal that lived right in her front yard." She is survived by her husband; Jim Becker, children; Denise (Greg Craft), Todd (Karri) Becker, grandchildren; Summer (Mark) Craft Mainelli, James Becker , Lucas Craft, and Joseph Dome, great-grandchild; Lucy Lynne Mainelli, and bother Gary (Lois) Greenfield and beloved nieces and nephew. She is now reunited with daughter; Dlorah (Becker) Dome, her parents, family and friends. There will be a Private Graveside Service and the family is planning a Celebration of Kaye's Life - details following when we are all able to be together. We will be making donations to Kaye's fond charities. In lieu of flowers please send Memorials to the family in care of DUGAN FUNERAL CHAPEL 751 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont NE 68025 (402) 721-2880 | www.duganchapel.com

To plant a tree in memory of Kaye Becker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.