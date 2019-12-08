Becker, Evelyn D. Age 93 - December 5, 2019 Formerly of Waterloo. Preceded in death by husband Del. Survived by son and daughter-in-law Steve and Diana of Waterloo, NE; daughters and sons-in-law Vicki and Jeff Olson of Tekamah, NE, and Tami and Tom Nielsen of Fremont; 8 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11am, Friday, December 13, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church, Kennard, NE. No Visitation. Private interment. Memorials to the Church. Condolences to reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

