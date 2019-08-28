Becker, Betty November 1, 1931 - August 27, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, James F. Becker. Survived by children: Deb Williams, Jim Becker (Barb), Kristie Dye (Ron), Mike Becker (Kendra); eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 28th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, August 29th at 10am, Christ the King Catholic Church, 654 S. 86th St. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer's Association. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

