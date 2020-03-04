Beck, Zach September 30, 1992 - February 28, 2020 Survived by parents, Robyn (Tad Steckler) Loveland, Jon (Sabrina) Beck; siblings, Zoey Mihulka, Abie Mihulka, Luke Beck, Charles Beck, William Beck; grandparents, Del and Sharon Beck, Judy Loveland, Steve and Sheri Gilbert, Dorene Steckler, Ted and Diane Steckler; girlfriend, Flannery Baltazar. Preceded in death by grandfather, Kenneth Loveland. VISITATION: Friday, March 6, 1-4pm, at the 82nd and "L" Street Chapel and on Saturday, March 7, after 12 Noon at Morning Star Lutheran Church with FUNERAL SERVICES at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Operation Mend or Heroes to Heroes Foundation. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY L ST. CHAPEL, 4712 S 82nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

Service information

Mar 6
Visitation
Friday, March 6, 2020
1:30PM-4:00PM
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - L Street Chapel
4712 S. 82nd Street
Ralston, NE 68127
Mar 7
Visitation
Saturday, March 7, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
Morning Star Lutheran Church
331 South 85 Ave.
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
Mar 7
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
2:00PM
Morning Star Lutheran Church
331 South 85 Ave.
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
