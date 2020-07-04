Beck, Frances M.

Beck, Frances M. Age 98 - June 29, 2020 Grand Island, NE. Formerly of Central City, NE and Clarks, NE. Died at Tiffany Square in Grand Island. Frances is survived by her three children, Ronald (Georgia) Beck of Grand Island, Linda Eoff, and Charrise Beck both of Omaha; her sisters, Maryanne Bonk of Columbus NE, and Theresa Henry of Papillion, NE; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. SOFT WAGNER FUNERAL HOME Central City, NE | 308-946-3095

