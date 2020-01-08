Beaver, Harold Lee April 8, 1956 - January 6, 2020 Preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Mary Ellen Beaver; and sisters, Charlotte, Belinda and Rhonda. Survived by his daughters, Susan Beaver, Christina Avila, Tera Stewart, and Ashley Pecoraro; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends. VISITATION at Good Shepherd on Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 5-7pm. FUNERAL: Friday at Good Shepherd at 11am. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th St. | (402) 505-9260 | www.gsfuneral.com

