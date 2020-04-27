Beauchamp, Peter "Pete" J. February 22, 1949 - April 24, 2020 He passed away at home peacefully surrounded by family. He was a beloved father, grandfather and a devoted Christian. Preceded in death by wife, Janice Beauchamp; parents, Marie and Lawrence Beauchamp; and siblings, Barbara, Stephen and John. Survived by children, Jessica (Andy) Beauchamp, Melinda (Leroy) Weber, and Sarah Beauchamp; siblings, Michael, Phillip and Rose Marie; grandchildren, Travis, Hope and Joey; best friends, Richard Nelson and Larry Hinsley; and many family and friends. Celebration of Life at a later date. INURNMENT to be held at Calvery at a later date. WESTLAWN HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

