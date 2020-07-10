Beaty, Carol Kay April 25, 1948 - July 8, 2020 Preceded in death by father, Carl Lund and mother, Marie (John) Ebbesen. Survived by husband of 48 years, Virgil Beaty; children: Christian Beaty (Noelle), Laura (Trent) Schmidt and Melissa Beaty; grandchildren: Tyler, Shelby, Kyle, Mary, Elizabeth, Joseph and Cameron; sisters: Janette (Norman) Metzler, Shirley Kerr, Marilyn Lund and Nancy (Wayne) Johnson; many nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, July 13th, at 11am at Northwest Hills Church, 9334 Fort St. VISITATION: Sunday, from 3-5pm, followed by a Prayer Service at 5pm, at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries 72nd Street Chapel. Memorials to the ALS Association Mid-America Chapter. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY 72ND STREET CHAPEL 1010 N. 72nd St 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

Service information

Jul 12
Visitation
Sunday, July 12, 2020
3:00PM-5:00PM
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE 68114
Jul 12
Prayer Service
Sunday, July 12, 2020
5:00PM
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE 68114
Jul 13
Memorial Service
Monday, July 13, 2020
11:00AM
Northwest Hills United Church of Christ
9334 Fort Street
Omaha, NE 68134
