Beales, Faye Eloise (Dein) March 30, 1923 - December 9, 2019 Born in Elk City, NE. Died in Omaha of natural causes. Faye was predeceased by her husband Kenneth. She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Forrest (Beales) and her husband, Charles; her grandchildren Ryan Forrest and wife, Kristi (McKay), Eric Forrest and wife, Rachel (DeVries), Kevin Forrest and wife, Sunny (Milhon), and Tracey Thompson (Forrest) and husband, TJ; as well as her great-grandchildren, Kate, Andrew, William, Charlotte, Michelle, Megan, Willow, Stephanie, and Lindsey; great-great grandchildren, Winnie and Olivia; and brother, Wayne Dein of Omaha. A MEMORIAL SERVICE is scheduled for Friday, December 13, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church at 2725 N 60th Ave., Omaha at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Danish American Archive and Library in Blair, NE, or Fontenelle Forest's Raptor Recovery program.

