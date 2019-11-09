Beacom, Sharon Y. "Cher" January 11, 1948 - November 4, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, James E. III and son, Daniel. Survived by daughter, Kimberly R. Peterson; son, Jason M. (Monica); and seven grandchildren. VISTITATION: Monday, November 11th, from 9am to 10am at St. Leo's Catholic Church 1920 N 102nd St., followed by SERVICE at 10am. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.