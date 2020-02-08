Beach, Joseph Alan August 3, 1961 - January 24, 2020 Preceded in death by grandparents Glenn and Thelma Beach, Vere and Helen Handlen; aunts Diana L. Beach, Phyllis Bloss; uncle, Donald Bloss; and father, Thomas E. Beach. Survived by mother, Alice Beach; sister, Nancy (Tim) Robbins; nephews, Trevor Robbins, Riley Robbins; aunt, Judy Turner; uncle, Thomas Handlen; aunt, Opal Handlen; cousins and many friends. A CELEBRATION of LIFE will be held on March 21st 2020, time and location will be posted on Joe's Facebook page.

