Beach, Evelyn January 27, 1923 - September 17, 2019 Evelyn (Evi) Beach died peacefully on Tuesday, September 17, at the age of 96. She was living in San Ramon, California near her daughter and son-in-law, Rhondalynn Summers and Anthony Stigliano. Evi and her sister, Ethel, were raised in Omaha, Nebraska by their parents Flossie Fay Wilson and Glen E. Florea. It was in Omaha where she met and married Norman M Summers. They had one daughter, Rhondalynn. They divorced in 1946. Early in the 1960's, Evi married Ralph G. K. Beach (retired Lt. Col. in the Air Force and former Dean of Bellevue College). Dean Beach died in 1990. Evi was involved in many charitable organizations, volunteered at the Henry Doorley Zoo, and was involved in the Civil Rights movement including in the Head Start program for disadvataged youth. She also was part of the Bellevue Little Theater and there produced "The Fantastiks," Evi loved her gourmet cooking group and was a great fundraiser for progressive candidates running for the Bellevue City Council and for Mayor. Of all her activities Duplicate Bridge was her passion. It was there she met Donald Whitmarsh, known as Waco, who became her bridge partner and later her long time companion. His adult children, Wade, Wayne, Waco Jr. and his wife Jana, Amy and Brandy became part of her family. After he died in 2013, Evi moved to California. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, as well as her niece, Mary Albrecht and nephews, Ed and Dan Kaiser. Evi had a great love of animals, especially her dogs, so the family suggests donating in her name to any animal rights or welfare organizations, such as, Best Friends, ARF, ASPCA , etc.
