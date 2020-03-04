Bayless, Stephen

Bayless, Stephen May 31, 1951 - March 2, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Anna and Rex Bayless. Survived by sons, Andy S., Spencer E. (Lindsey) and Tyler J. (Kassi); brothers, Joseph Bayless (Jenny Eichler) and Dave Bayless (Tiffany); sister, Rosanna Bayless; five grandchildren: Jack, Parker, Chase, Ben and Alex; and nephew, Brian Dunshee. Family will receive friends Saturday, March 28th from 1pm to 2pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by MEMORIAL SERVICE at 2pm. INTERMENT: Union Grove Cemetery. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

