Baye, Helen L. November 18, 1926 - May 5, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Thomas M. Baye; parents, William and Virginia Reichart; brother, Kenneth Reichart; sister, Marguerite Miller. Survived by children, Michael Baye (Virginia), Mary Virginia "Ginny" Burrall, Robert Baye (Anthony Armstrong), Patricia Baye, Susan Griswold (Robert); grandchildren, Emily Drew (David), Audrey Gilroy (John), John Burrall (Amber), Courtney Garcia (Lionel), Robert, Elisabeth and Madison Griswold; 6 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. GRAVESIDE SERVICES: Friday, May 8th, 11am, Calvary Cemetery. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. Memorials are suggested to St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

