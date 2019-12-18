Baustian, John V. September 18, 1927 - December 15, 2019 Retired USAF. Survived by his wife Elisabeth, daughters Karla Tierney, Lisa Baustian; nieces, nephews. Preceded in death by his two brothers and three sisters. GRAVESIDE SERVICE with full military honors 2:30pm Friday, December 20, 2019, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, immediately followed by a gathering at the funeral home. FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME 7909 Mormon Bridge Road Omaha, NE 68152 www.forestlawnomaha.com

