Baustian, David H.

Baustian, David H. July 14, 1959 - March 23, 2020 Age 60, of Omaha. Preceded in death by daughter, Jacinda Sue Baustian; parents, Arlet and Harlan Baustian; father-in-law, Delbert Miller. Survived by wife, Susan Baustian; sons, Jeremy (Ashley) Baustian and Ben (Lacey) Baustian; grandchildren, Turner, Cameron and Vivian Baustian; brother, Paul Baustian; sister, Melia Baustian; mother-in-law, Darlene Miller. A private family service will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020, at 10:30am. Visit www.bramanmortuary.com for more information and live-stream funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Heart Association or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

To plant a tree in memory of David Baustian as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.