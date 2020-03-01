Bausback, Leonard C. April 17, 1929 - February 27, 2020 Len was born in New York City on April 17, 1929 to parents Fred and Evelyn. He was called by the Lord on February 27, 2020. He attended Gettysburg College then went on to proudly serve in the United States Air Force, stationed in Korea. He was a loving family man. Preceded in death by both of his parents; his sister Barbara Novak; and his beloved wife Bobbie. He is survived by his children, Kathy (Kevin) Demanett, Debby Grant, Greg (Tanya) Bausback, Jeff (Jamie) Bausback, Mindy Miller, Jim (Lisa) Beister, and Greg (Heidi) Beister. He had 17 wonderful grandchildren and 5 precious great-grandchildren, and many other loved ones he held close to his heart. VISITATION with the family Tuesday at 10am at the Pacific Street Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am Tuesday, with INTERMENT in Evergreen Cemetery. Memorials to the American Cancer Society. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory Pacific Street Chapel 14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

