Baumhover, Loras H.

Baumhover, Loras H. Loras H. Baumhover, 86, Auburn, died Monday, May 18, Council Bluffs, IA. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, May 22, 2pm, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Auburn. ROSARY: 1:30pm. Limited seating at church, mass streamed live on church Facebook Page. VISITATION: (10-person limit), funeral home, Thursday 10-6pm. HEMMINGSEN FUNERAL HOME 801 S Street | Auburn, NE | 402-274-3631

To plant a tree in memory of Loras Baumhover as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.