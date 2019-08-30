Baumann, Mervin D.

Baumann, Mervin D. December 1, 1928 - August 28, 2019 Of Omaha. Survived by wife, Sharon; children, Jon (Colleen), Lisa (Jeff) Gaertner, David, Amy (Matt) Barbour; grandchildren, Josiah, Olivia, Ethan, Jake, Lynlee, Elise; sisters, Lorene Schmer, Norma Hernandez; family and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, 11am, at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 4040 N. 108th St. Memorials to the family to be determined later. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.