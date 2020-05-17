Bauhard, William "Bill" Leland

Bauhard, William "Bill" Leland April 23, 1945 - May 14, 2020 William "Bill" Leland Bauhard, devoted husband, father and grandfather, died of cancer in his home, surrounded by his wife and three daughters, the A-team, on Thursday, May 14, in Omaha at the age of 75. Bill was born on April 23, 1945 in Loup City, NE to Leland and Elizabeth Bauhard. He is survived by his wife, Mary; daughters, Angela (Wayne) Lallman of Omaha, Alison (Ron) Uhlig of Colorado Springs CO, and April (Britt) Keener of Richardson, TX; grandchildren: Joshua, Luke and Olivia Lallman, Lauren (Matt) Vilter, Cole, Hallie and Avery Uhlig, and Emma and Clay Keener; siblings: Barb Macura, Gail Butera, Beverly (Keith) Stutzman, Marlin (Kathy) Bauhard, Corwin (Marge) Bauhard, and Carollee Krahulik; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Dixie Sheridan and Beth Petersen. He graduated from UNK in 1967 and taught Secondary Education for four years. After completing post-graduate work in mathematics at Kansas State University, he and his wife, Mary, moved to Omaha, and Minneapolis, MN where he worked at Northwestern Bell Telephone Company/US West for 23 years. In 1984-85, Bill attended the MIT Sloan School of Management where he received a MS in Management. Bill continued his career in Omaha, working as CFO for Guarantee Life Insurance Company (6 years), and Omnium Worldwide, Inc. (6 1/2 years). Since 2007, Bill was involved in Consulting, appointed to various Boards and served as CEO of Grace University. A passionate leader and caring teacher, Bill was a Mentor to many in the community. Bill loved watching his grandchildren participate/compete in their sports/activities throughout the years. He was their biggest fan. But what mattered most was Bill's desire for his grandchildren to love the LORD their God with all their heart, mind and soul. We are comforted by the HOPE we have in this: Bill is Home with His Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. And we are only a *blink* away from seeing him again. There will be a Private Family Burial and Memorial Service at Steadfast Bible Fellowship. Friends and family are invited to Livestream Bill's Service Wednesday, May 20th, at 11am at https://boxcast.tv/view/william-bauhard-619273. Memorials to: Steadfast Bible Fellowship Church, or Compassion International. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL 14151 Pacific St 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

To plant a tree in memory of William Bauhard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

