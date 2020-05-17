Bauhard, William "Bill" Leland April 23, 1945 - May 14, 2020 William "Bill" Leland Bauhard, devoted husband, father and grandfather, died of cancer in his home, surrounded by his wife and three daughters, the A-team, on Thursday, May 14, in Omaha at the age of 75. Bill was born on April 23, 1945 in Loup City, NE to Leland and Elizabeth Bauhard. He is survived by his wife, Mary; daughters, Angela (Wayne) Lallman of Omaha, Alison (Ron) Uhlig of Colorado Springs CO, and April (Britt) Keener of Richardson, TX; grandchildren: Joshua, Luke and Olivia Lallman, Lauren (Matt) Vilter, Cole, Hallie and Avery Uhlig, and Emma and Clay Keener; siblings: Barb Macura, Gail Butera, Beverly (Keith) Stutzman, Marlin (Kathy) Bauhard, Corwin (Marge) Bauhard, and Carollee Krahulik; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Dixie Sheridan and Beth Petersen. He graduated from UNK in 1967 and taught Secondary Education for four years. After completing post-graduate work in mathematics at Kansas State University, he and his wife, Mary, moved to Omaha, and Minneapolis, MN where he worked at Northwestern Bell Telephone Company/US West for 23 years. In 1984-85, Bill attended the MIT Sloan School of Management where he received a MS in Management. Bill continued his career in Omaha, working as CFO for Guarantee Life Insurance Company (6 years), and Omnium Worldwide, Inc. (6 1/2 years). Since 2007, Bill was involved in Consulting, appointed to various Boards and served as CEO of Grace University. A passionate leader and caring teacher, Bill was a Mentor to many in the community. Bill loved watching his grandchildren participate/compete in their sports/activities throughout the years. He was their biggest fan. But what mattered most was Bill's desire for his grandchildren to love the LORD their God with all their heart, mind and soul. We are comforted by the HOPE we have in this: Bill is Home with His Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. And we are only a *blink* away from seeing him again. There will be a Private Family Burial and Memorial Service at Steadfast Bible Fellowship. Friends and family are invited to Livestream Bill's Service Wednesday, May 20th, at 11am at https://boxcast.tv/view/william-bauhard-619273. Memorials to: Steadfast Bible Fellowship Church, or Compassion International. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL 14151 Pacific St 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
These local bars, restaurants and establishments are open and ready to serve you, your family and friends.
Purchase gift cards for both businesses that are temporarily closed, to use later and businesses currently open, to use now.
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
Contests & Events
Now is the perfect time to do your homework. Here is a guide to local businesses ready to h…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.