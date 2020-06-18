Bauer, Kathryn June 19, 1920 - June 15, 2020 Survived by daughters: Janet Rhoades of Blair NE, Linda (Gene) Kruse of Herman, NE; son, Ed (Gailanne) Rhoades; stepchildren: Roger Bauer, Barb Lane and Connie and Ronnie Sylvis; special card playing buddy, Mike Lehrkamp; 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 14 great-great-grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren and 6 step-great-grandchildren; sisters: Patsy Blinn of AZ and Ruby (Evan) Clements of CA; as well as many nieces and nephews. Kate was preceded in death by her husbands; infant son, John; infant grandson; brother and sister-in-law, John (Millie) Swingholm; sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy (Harold) Brooks; sister and brother-in-law, Lola (Bill) Hamke; sister, Mary Swingholm; brother, Richard Swingholm; sister, Darlene Gardner; and sister, Peggy Ray. A private service will be held at Campbell Aman Funeral Home at 10:30am Friday, June 19, 2020, and will be live streamed on the Campbell Aman Funeral Home Facebook page. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Campbell Aman Funeral Home 444 S. 17th Street, Blair, NE 68008 | www.campbellaman.com

To plant a tree in memory of Kathryn Bauer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.