Bauer, James Steven March 25, 1941 - June 14, 2020 Of Omaha. Preceded in death by his wife, Patty; and father, Christopher. Survived by 99-year-old mother, Marjorie Bauer; sister, Christine (TJ) Carmody; sons: Michael (Kathleen) Bauer, David (Susan) Bauer, both of Omaha; Jonathan (Michelle) Bauer of Atlanta. SERVICE: 10am Monday, June 22, 2020, with Visitation one hour prior at Roeder Mortuary - 108th St. Chapel. Memorials to Food Bank for the Heartland. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

