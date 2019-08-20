Bauer, Geraldine R. "Gerry" December 23, 1935 - August 18, 2019 Geraldine R. "Gerry" Bauer, age 83, of Fremont, NE, formerly Lincoln. Survived by sisters, Catherine "Cathy" Chapman, Fremont; and Mary Ann (Doug) Shrader, Hanover Park, IL; sister-in-law, Deb Bauer, Bennington; and nieces and nephews. MASS: 10am Friday August, 23, 2019, St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. VISITATION: 5-7pm Thursday, with Rosary at 7pm, all at Moser's in Fremont. INTERMENT: 2:30pm Friday at Vandersnick Cemetery near Ewing, NE. Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com. Moser Memorial Chapel 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 | 402-721-4490

