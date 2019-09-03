Bauer, Beckey Jo (Faust). May 5, 1971 - August 27, 2019. Survived by daughters, Ashley Bauer and Allison Faust; granddaughter, Elena Bauer; mother, Sharon Faust; brother, Bryan Faust; and sister, Brenda Rozmiarek (Daniel); many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by dad, Douglas Faust; brother, Barry Faust; and grandparents. CELEBRATION OF LIFE POTLUCK LUNCHEON: Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, from 11am-2pm, at Carter Lake Improvement Club, 4328 N. 9th Street, Carter Lake, IA 51510. Blessing and prayers by pastor, John Robine. In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to mother, Sharon Faust.

