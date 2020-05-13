Bath, Helen E. (Raynor)

Bath, Helen E. (Raynor) August 1, 1930 - May 8, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Richard. Survived by five sons: Andrew, Joseph (Robin), James, Michael (Jennifer) and Brian (Sara); seven grandchildren: Jennifer, Brent (Jordan), Kelly, Clare, Patrick, Brady and Caleb; sister, Bobbie (Al Prososki); brother, Tony (Mary Ann Raynor); and brother-in-law, David (Rita Baden). A Private Family Service will be held. Memorials to the Poor Clare Sisters of Omaha Franciscan Monastery of St. Clare. To view a video of the Graveside Service, visit our website and click on the service link in the obituary of Helen any time after 2pm. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Helen Bath as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.