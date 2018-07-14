Bates, Shirley Jean Nov 26, 1954 - Jul 8, 2018 Shirley Jean Bates passed July 8, 2018. Born November 26, 1954 to the late Arthur and Frances (Kearney) Dolan in Cambridge, MA. Preceded in death by her husband, James H. Bates; and sister, Lisa Dolan. She is survived by her five children, eight grandchildren and seven siblings. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, July 14, 2018, at 11am, hosted by SDA Church, 840 N 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114. She touched the lives of many - always loved, never forgotten. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th St. 402-505-9260 www.gsfuneral.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.