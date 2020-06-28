Bates, Cody J. March 27, 1998 - June 25, 2020 Survived by mother, Trisha A. Bates; father, Josef L. Bates; sister, Keira Bates; grandparents: Mickey and Cheryl Sodoro, Richard and Beth Healy, Debbie Myszkowski, and Jerry Bates; other relatives and many friends. VISITATION: Monday, June 29th, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel,, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, June 30th, at 11am, St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church, 16701 "S" St. Interment, Mount Auburn Cemetery. Memorials to the Diabetes Association. To view live broadcast of services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on our home page. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

