Batchelor, William Keith "Bill" LtCol USAF (Ret) Oct. 2, 1943 - May 1, 2020 Age 76. Bill was an avid tennis player. He was a longtime tennis instructor at the Offutt Fieldhouse and for the City of Bellevue. He was a 1962 Omaha Benson graduate and received a Bachelor's Degree from Cornell College and an MBA from the University of Iowa. Bill retired from the United States Air Force after 22 years of service. Preceded in death by parents, W. Don and Dottie Batchelor; oldest brother, Don Batchelor; and sister-in-law, Julenn Batchelor. Survived by wife of 45 years, Karen; daughters, Kristi Bleich (Kevin), Sara McArdle (Barry), and Lisa Lindstrom (R.J.); grandchildren, Brad, Asher and Danick Bleich, Brody and Reese McArdle, and Liam, Ella and Nora Lindstrom; brother, Jack Batchelor; sisters-in-law, Sandy Batchelor, and Dr. Diana Alves Symon; and many nieces and nephews. Private Family Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, May 5, at 2pm at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Live Streaming can be found at the Bellevue Memorial Chapel website as it becomes available. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery, with Military Honors by Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard. Family requests memorials to honor and share Bill's LOVE of tennis for ALL, be directed to City of Bellevue Recreation Dept, Attn: Bill Batchelor Memorial Fund, 1500 Wall St. , Bellevue, NE 68005. Family requests no floral tributes. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

