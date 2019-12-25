Basso, Christine M. "Chris" March 22, 1949 - December 23, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Sebastiano Basso. Survived by daughter, Anna Hardy (Nick); son, Joseph Basso; grandchildren, Elsie, Emerson and Sebastiano; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Connie and Frank Bemis; and niece, Linda Lucas. Private Family Services. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

