Bartz, Joyce D. July 4, 1928 - December 30, 2019 VISITATION: Saturday, January 11, from 10-11am, with CELEBRATION OF LIFE at 11am, all at Ralston United Church of Christ. Memorials may be directed to the Nebraska Humane Society. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Bartz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.