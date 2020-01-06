Bartz, Joyce D. July 4, 1928 - December 30, 2019 Preceded in death by her husband Hollis F. Bartz; parents Earl and Diantha Bagley. Survived by her children, Hollis (Joanne) Bartz, Paul (Nancy) Bartz, and Diane (Michael) Njus; grandchildren, Rebecca Casas, Jonathan Bartz, Elizabeth Bartz, Geoffrey Bartz, Lisa MasonD'Croz, Erica Bartz, Benjamin Njus, and Abigail Njus; and 9 great-grandchildren VISITATION: Saturday, January 11, from 10-11am, with CELEBRATION OF LIFE at 11am, all at Ralston United Church of Christ. Memorials may be directed to the Nebraska Humane Society. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

