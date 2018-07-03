Bartunek, Lilly Mildred Sep 7, 1917 - Jun 27, 2018 1934 graduate of Schuyler High School. Preceded in death by parents, John and Mary Bartunek; sisters: Rose, Olga, Elma, Clara, and baby Agnes; brothers, Steven and John. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 5th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, July 6th at 10am at Brookestone Meadows, 600 Brookestone Meadows Plaza (near 204th & Harney), Elkhorn, NE 68022. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Friday, 2pm, Schuyler, NE Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DDWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

