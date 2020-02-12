Barton, Lee L. December 21, 1925 - February 9, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Marcia; parents, Harley and Hazel; sister, Janet. Survived by children, Cort (Ann) Barton and Jill (Tim) Corry; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; sister, Ada Ann. Private family services were held. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street (402) 731-1234 www.klsfuneralhome.com

