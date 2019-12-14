Barton, Josh D.

Barton, Josh D. Age 21 Josh D. Barton, of Pacific Junction, IA, passed away Dec. 12, 2019 in Omaha, NE. VISITATION: Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, from 5-8pm; MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, 11am, both at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Glenwood. Memorials may be directed to the family. Interment in Glenwood Cemetery. PETERSON MORTUARY 212 S. Locust, Glenwood, IA (712) 527-4805 www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

